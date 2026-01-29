Three held for duping retired Army officer of Rs 91K by posing as IGL officials

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a cyber fraud gang with the arrest of three persons who allegedly duped a retired army officer by impersonating Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) representatives and inducing him to install a malicious APK file, a police officials said.

The accused allegedly siphoned off over Rs 91,000 from the victim’s bank account. The accused have been identified as Bickey Mandal alias Vicky (22), a resident of West Bengal, Sumit Kumar Singh (26), and Rajeev Kumar Mandal (22), both residents of Jamtara, Jharkhand.

“The accused cheated a 61-year-old retired army officer by impersonating IGL representatives and fraudulently inducing him to install a malicious APK file, resulting in a wrongful loss of Rs 91,449,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam.

During the operation, a total of nine mobile phones were recovered from the accused.

Digital extraction from seven devices revealed victim details and multiple fraudulent APK files impersonating reputed organisations, including IGL, SBI YONO, RTO Challan, and Tata Power, the official said.

The accused have been found linked with 35 cyber fraud complaints registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). After receiving information regarding the incident, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Based on sustained technical surveillance and field verification, the accused were traced and arrested from Asansol in West Bengal, the DCP said.