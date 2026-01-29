Traffic curbs, diversions for Beating Retreat ceremony

NEW DELHI: Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in force at several locations in the city on Thursday in connection with the Beating Retreat ceremony and illumination events at and around Vijay Chowk, the traffic police said.

According to the advisory, restrictions will be enforced from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on January 29 to facilitate the Beating Retreat ceremony and illumination of Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and Parliament House as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic during the period. Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between the Sunehri Masjid roundabout and the Krishi Bhawan roundabout, and on Raisina Road from the Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk. Movement of vehicles beyond the Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout, and Sunehri Masjid roundabout towards Vijay Chowk will also remain restricted. Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and the C Hexagon will remain closed for general public traffic.

General motorists have been advised to take alternate routes, including Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road via Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road and Minto Road. The DMRC stated exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat Metro Stations towards Rafi Marg will remain closed from 2 pm to 6 pm.