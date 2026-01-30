Central Secretariat Metro station set to become interchange point on three lines

NEW DELHI: Central Secretariat Metro Station is set to emerge as a major transit hub in the national capital, significantly improving connectivity and easing travel for thousands of daily commuters.

Currently serving as an interchange between the Yellow and Violet Lines, the station will soon function as a triple interchange following the approval of Delhi Metro’s Phase V(A) corridors.

Once operational, the station will connect the Yellow Line, Violet Line and the Magenta Line extension under the Central Vista Corridor, running from R.K. Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, the officials said.

The expanded connectivity will directly serve the Kartavya Bhawans, offering seamless, doorstep access to one of the country’s most important administrative zones. “For commuters, the change promises ease and efficiency,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

According to the DMRC, nearly 60,000 office-goers and around two lakh visitors are expected to benefit daily from the improved interchange facility.

Fewer interchanges will also result in smoother journeys, reduced congestion on city roads and a tangible reduction in fuel consumption and air pollution, the DMRC said. Stations such as Azadpur, New Delhi, Lajpat Nagar and Inderlok are also set to become triple interchange hubs, joining Kashmere Gate, while the total number of interchange stations will rise from 29 to 46 upon completion of the projects.