City to be made safer for women through fast-track courts, advanced lighting: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday highlighted initiatives of her government, including the setting up of fast-track courts, advanced CCTV cameras and smart street lights across the city to strengthen women’s safety.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of ‘Shakti Samvad: A Two-Day Capacity Building and Training Programme’, organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) at Bharat Mandapam, Gupta detailed women’s empowerment, safety, economic self-reliance, and leadership in decision-making.

She said, “Such initiatives would instil courage and self-confidence in millions of daughters across the country.” She noted that women in Delhi have been allowed to work on night shifts, subject to strict adherence to safety standards, and the government has also set up 500 ‘Palna Kendra’ creches to take care of the children of working women. “To promote economic empowerment, a decision has been taken to provide collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore to women to help them start their own businesses,” Gupta said.

The government is also working on the installation of 10,000 state-of-the-art closed-circuit cameras and one lakh smart, sensor-based LED lights across the city to make the city safer for women.

Approval has been granted for 53 new judicial posts, paving the way for the establishment of fast-track special courts for speedier delivery of justice, the CM said, adding, “Shakti Samvad is not merely a theme but a platform through which women’s collective strength and dialogue shape the future. India has moved beyond women’s empowerment to an era of women-led governance.”