Delhi police commando, four months pregnant, dies after assault by husband; Brother recounts chilling phone call

A 27-year-old Delhi Police Special Cell commando, four months pregnant, died after being brutally assaulted by her husband at their West Delhi home, in a case that has sent shockwaves through the national capital.

Kajal Chaudhary was attacked at her residence in Mohan Garden on January 22. Her husband, Ankur, a clerk with the Ministry of Defence posted in Delhi Cantt, was arrested hours later. After battling for life for five days, Kajal succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Ghaziabad on January 27.

Recounting the final moments, Kajal’s brother Nikhil, a constable posted at Parliament Street Police Station, said he received a call from Ankur shortly before the attack.

“He told me to put the call on recording and said it could be used as police evidence. Then he said he was killing my sister,” Nikhil told PTI. “After that, I heard her screams. The call disconnected.”

According to Nikhil, Ankur called again minutes later, saying Kajal was dead and asking the family to come to the hospital. “When I saw my sister… not even an enemy kills someone like this,” he said, adding that her head was severely smashed and she had multiple injuries.

Police said Kajal was first struck against a door frame and then allegedly attacked with a dumbbell. He was initially booked under attempt to murder charges, which will now be converted to murder following her death.