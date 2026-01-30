Delhi records 54 per cent rise in heart-related deaths in 2024

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded a sharp rise in deaths due to heart attacks and heart-related diseases in 2024, with 34,539 fatalities—more than 12,000 higher than the 22,385 deaths reported in 2023, according to Delhi government data. The Delhi government report shows that between 2005 and 2024, a total of 3,29,857 people died in the national capital due to heart attacks and heart-related ailments.
Of these, 2,10,206 were men, 1,19,626 women, and 25 classified under other categories. The report notes that 2,69,703 deaths, or 81.76 per cent of the total fatalities during this period, occurred in hospitals. Institutional deaths due to heart diseases ranged from 61.56 per cent to 99.75 per cent across the two decades.
The highest number of deaths — 34,539 — was recorded in 2024, while the lowest was in 2010, when 8,236 fatalities were reported. Institutional deaths were also highest in 2024 at 21,262, compared to the lowest figure of 6,448 in 2005.
Age-wise data shows that institutional deaths due to heart attacks and related diseases were highest among people aged 45–64 years, followed by those aged 65 years and above, and the 25–44 years age group. Between 2005 and 2024, 1,03,972 deaths were reported in the 45–64 age group, 92,048 among those aged 65 and above, and 46,129 in the 25–44 category.
Sex-wise analysis reveals that among men, heart-related deaths were highest in the 45–64 age group, while among women, the maximum deaths occurred in those aged 65 years and above.
In the 45–64 age group, male deaths were nearly double that of females. Around 40 per cent of all male heart-related deaths occurred in this age bracket, the report added.