Delhi records 54 per cent rise in heart-related deaths in 2024

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded a sharp rise in deaths due to heart attacks and heart-related diseases in 2024, with 34,539 fatalities—more than 12,000 higher than the 22,385 deaths reported in 2023, according to Delhi government data. The Delhi government report shows that between 2005 and 2024, a total of 3,29,857 people died in the national capital due to heart attacks and heart-related ailments.

Of these, 2,10,206 were men, 1,19,626 women, and 25 classified under other categories. The report notes that 2,69,703 deaths, or 81.76 per cent of the total fatalities during this period, occurred in hospitals. Institutional deaths due to heart diseases ranged from 61.56 per cent to 99.75 per cent across the two decades.

The highest number of deaths — 34,539 — was recorded in 2024, while the lowest was in 2010, when 8,236 fatalities were reported. Institutional deaths were also highest in 2024 at 21,262, compared to the lowest figure of 6,448 in 2005.