L-G V K Saxena acquitted in Medha Patkar defamation case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted L-G V K Saxena in a 25-year-old defamation case filed by activist Medha Patkar.

Judicial Magistrate Raghav Sharma held that Patkar failed to prove the allegations against Saxena. The court acquitted him of the offence under Section 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

Patkar was recently acquitted in a cross-defamation case filed by Saxena on similar grounds.

In March 2025, the court had dismissed Patkar’s plea to examine additional witnesses.The dispute dates back to 2000 over advertisements allegedly published against Patkar and the Narmada Bachao Andolan.