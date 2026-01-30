On being fabulous

Life and art

Passi describes her relationship with art as deeply personal. “I collect art so I can admire technique every day,” she said. “It’s a way of learning continuously.” Her childhood was shaped by visits to museums, art centres like Triveni Kala Sangam, and hours spent recreating images from magazines — long before Pinterest or Instagram existed.

Before becoming a pop-culture figure, Passi spent decades immersed in creative and social work. An art collector, she has been a member of the Advisory Board of Khoj Studios since 2012 and a longstanding patron of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. She is also known for her extensive collection of Indian and international art, including works by Bharti Kher, Anita Dube, Sheba Chhachhi, Zarina Hashmi, Atul Dodiya, Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, M.F. Husain, Manjit Bawa, and Ram Kumar.

A familiar face now due to Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Passi shot to wider public recognition in her late 40s, redefining what visibility and reinvention can look like for women beyond conventional celebrity timelines. When talking about the importance of authenticity, she says, “People will get used to what you give them. If you have standards, they will accept them.” She also spoke about the need to build boundaries — especially for women — and to assert the importance of one’s work within family and social spaces.

Her idea of self-trust is also unconventional. Instead of relying solely on personal confidence, she speaks of faith in a higher power. “When I’m on a cliff and have no option but to step, I step,” she said. “I know the universe is taking care of me.” When asked which of the book’s ten lessons was hardest to live by, Passi says: none — and all. “When you are going through something, you don’t know how strong you are. You just learn to swim.”

While she hinted at “many announcements” in the coming year, Passi remains characteristically discreet about her future plans. What is clear, however, is that writing has added a new dimension to her creative life.