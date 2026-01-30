Parvesh Verma suspends three Jal Board officers during surprise check

NEW DELHI: Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma initiated disciplinary action against four Delhi Jal Board officers on Thursday during a surprise inspection in Rajendra Nagar, Kanhaiya Nagar, and Ashok Nagar zones. He suspended the revenue officers of the three zones, along with the assistant sub-officer of Kanhaiya Nagar.

Officials say the action was taken following public complaints related to administrative irregularities, delays in redressing grievances, and supervisory shortcomings.

The minister said residents of these areas had raised concerns about service responsiveness and handling of complaints, prompting him to review field operations and office functioning in person. During the inspection, he examined attendance records, complaint registers, and operational procedures to assess compliance with departmental standards. Based on the review, he directed senior officials to initiate departmental proceedings against those found to be ignoring feedback from the public to ensure accountability and corrective improvements.

Addressing officials, the minister said, “Public offices must function with discipline, responsibility, and transparency. Any lapse in duty or supervision will invite strict action.”

He said that the Delhi Government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance under CM Rekha Gupta’s leadership remains non-negotiable.

“Every officer will be answerable for the area under their charge and for the quality of service delivered. No lapse will be ignored,” he added.