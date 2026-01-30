Rs 728 crore for infra development in Trans-Yamuna

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday approved projects worth Rs 728 crore with the aim to boost civic infrastructure in the trans-Yamuna part of the city.

The approval was granted in a meeting of Trans Yamuna Area Development Board meeting chaired by Gupta who said there was no shortage of funds for building roads, drainage and basic amenities in the area.

The trans Yamuna area of the city, home of one-third of Delhi’s population, is considered to be lacking in necessary infrastructure. The meeting of the board, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was attended by its chairman and Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely, along with Development Minister Kapil Mishra. “Special focus on roads, drainage, public amenities,” Mishra said.