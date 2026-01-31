12-year-old boy found dead in northeast Delhi; mother’s live-in partner suspected

NEW DELHI: A 12-year-old boy was found dead with injuries indicating an assault on Friday in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area. Police said the primary suspect is the mother’s live-in partner.

Shastri Park police station received information on Friday around 9.50 am regarding the murder of a boy. After reaching the spot near Shastri Park Chowk Loop, a boy was found lying unconscious. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The victim was a Class VII student and had several injuries, including wounds on the head. Marks of serious assault and injuries to the eyes were noticed, prompting a detailed forensic examination, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a couple was found dead in separate rooms of their house in northeast Delhi’s West Jyoti Nagar area. Police suspected that they had died by suicide.

However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained following the medical examination, police said.

The forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene, and the bodies of the deceased were sent to GTB Hospital for postmortem examination. Proceedings under Section 194 BNSS are being conducted in the case, a police officer said.