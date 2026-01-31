CM Rekha Gupta to head Old Delhi reset panel

NEW DELHI: After years of administrative delays and stalled decision-making, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to assume charge as chairperson of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the body tasked with overseeing the redevelopment of Old Delhi, including Chandni Chowk and Jama Masjid.

The SRDC, constituted in 2008 during the Sheila Dikshit government, has functioned without stable leadership since 2022, causing key redevelopment projects and board approvals to stall.

The absence of a chairperson left the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Project mired in neglect, with plans to restore the historic charm of Old Delhi remaining largely unimplemented.

However, the sources within the corporation confirmed that the chief minister’s appointment has received in-principal approval, and official orders are expected next week, after which board meetings will resume under her leadership.

Over the past few years, leadership instability has plagued the SRDC. Manish Kumar Gupta, a 1991-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was given additional charge as managing director in September 2023. He stayed for a short time. Subsequently, Prashant Goyal was appointed chairperson in May 2025 but stayed for only two months before being transferred.