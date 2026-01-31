CM Rekha Gupta to head Old Delhi reset panel

NEW DELHI: After years of administrative delays and stalled decision-making, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to assume charge as chairperson of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the body tasked with overseeing the redevelopment of Old Delhi, including Chandni Chowk and Jama Masjid.
The SRDC, constituted in 2008 during the Sheila Dikshit government, has functioned without stable leadership since 2022, causing key redevelopment projects and board approvals to stall.
The absence of a chairperson left the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Project mired in neglect, with plans to restore the historic charm of Old Delhi remaining largely unimplemented.
However, the sources within the corporation confirmed that the chief minister’s appointment has received in-principal approval, and official orders are expected next week, after which board meetings will resume under her leadership.
Over the past few years, leadership instability has plagued the SRDC. Manish Kumar Gupta, a 1991-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was given additional charge as managing director in September 2023. He stayed for a short time. Subsequently, Prashant Goyal was appointed chairperson in May 2025 but stayed for only two months before being transferred.
The lack of consistent leadership has hindered the corporation’s ability to monitor ongoing projects in Chandni Chowk. Phase III of the redevelopment project is yet to see the light of day.
The matter recently reached the Delhi High Court. On January 28, the court said it will form a committee to resolve issues in implementing the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project, noting the impact on the livelihoods of small vendors and hawkers, describing it as a “human problem”.
The bench warned the Delhi government that mishandling could ruin the area, stating, “Every single resident of Delhi, and anyone with any kind of association with Delhi, will regret it.” The court emphasised the need for a “broader plan” while acknowledging that continuous court monitoring would be difficult.
Currently, the redeveloped stretch, inaugurated in September 2021 by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, faces basic maintenance issues. Sources said that the SRDC has sought an urgent estimate from the Public Works Department (PWD) for essential upkeep. The pathway laid from Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Masjid has become an informal shelter for homeless individuals and beggars, with unhygienic practices turning the area into a point of contention.
Despite multiple inspections and directives, the stretch continues to show signs of neglect.