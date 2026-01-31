Delhi to set up tourism board to do away with ‘transit city’ label, says Minister Kapil Mishra

CHENNAI: In a bid to transform Delhi from a transit city into a destination city, the Delhi government is setting up a unified tourism board to streamline permissions, cut costs and build experiences, said Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra.

Speaking on the topic ‘Dilli ka dil dekho: The seven histories of the capital city’ at the travel summit, Mishra said the board will bring together agencies to streamline the processes. Despite having more than 1,200 protected monuments, the capital has failed to convert its heritage into meaningful visitor experience, he said.

“People now travel for experience. Families choose one destination, stay longer and return with memories. Cities like Delhi have not been able to create those experiences,” he said.

The new Delhi government led by CM Rekha Gupta is focused on implementing the PM’s tourism vision. One example is the concert economy. He said government has hosted nearly 30 international events in just 70 days.