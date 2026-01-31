Delhi University, JNU still divided on UGC norms

NEW DELHI: Protests continued across university campuses in Delhi on Friday as students reacted sharply to the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) newly notified regulations, triggering fresh debates on equity, caste discrimination and institutional accountability in higher education.

At Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), students gathered outside Sabarmati Hostel, where demonstrations were held both in support of and against the UGC regulations. A section of students opposing the regulations burned an effigy symbolising “Brahminism”, which they said represented entrenched caste hierarchies within the education system. Protesters argued that the stayed regulations were necessary to ensure caste equality and fairness, and accused opposing groups of resisting reforms aimed at addressing structural discrimination.

Parallel protests were organised at Delhi University at the call of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Delhi. Students condemned the judicial stay on the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026, and demanded their immediate implementation. SFI members said the stay had come as a setback to efforts aimed at strengthening safeguards against discrimination and exclusion on campuses.