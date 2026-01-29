'Will lead to dangerous impact, divide society': SC stays new UGC caste-discrimination rules

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, notified on January 23, 2026, till March 19, after hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Commission’s controversial order.

The new Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Regulations, 2026 has refined measures to tackle caste-based discrimination in campuses by restricting grievance mechanisms for SC, ST and OBC categories.

“The 2026 UGC regulations on what amounts to caste-based discrimination shall be kept in abeyance. The 2012 Regulations will continue. The provisions are prima facie vague and capable of misuse,” the top court said while staying the notification.

A two-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order, noting that the court was prepared to examine the constitutionality of the new regulations.

The apex court orally observed that if does not intervene in the matter, it "will lead to a dangerous impact" and "divide the society."

In strong remarks during the hearing, the Chief Justice questioned Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, asking whether the country was becoming regressive. “Whatever we have gained in terms of achieving a casteless society, are we now going backwards?” the court observed.

Referring to provisions in the new regulations that contemplate separate hostels for different castes, the court said, “For God’s sake, don’t do this. We all used to stay together. There are inter-caste marriages also.”

The apex court also issued notices to the Union government, the UGC and other respondents, directing them to file their detailed responses by March 19, 2026.