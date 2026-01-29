Opposition parties welcome SC stay on new UGC equity regulations; CPI(ML) calls it 'deeply appalling'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court's stay on the recent UGC equity regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses was largely welcomed by opposition parties on Thursday, with leaders from the BSP, Congress and TMC welcoming it, while the CPI(ML) Liberation said it is "deeply appalled" by the observations.

In a post on X, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the apex court's order is appropriate in view of the current situation, as the regulations had led to an atmosphere of social tension.

Protests were held in different parts of the country against the regulations.

"The University Grants Commission has implemented new rules to prevent caste-based incidents in government and private universities across the country, which has led to an atmosphere of social tension. In view of the current situation, today's decision of the Honourable Supreme Court to stay the UGC's new rules is appropriate," Mayawati said in a post on X.

She asserted that this would not have happened had the UGC taken all stakeholders into confidence.

"However, such an atmosphere of social tension would not have arisen in the country, if the UGC had taken all stakeholders into confidence before implementing the new rules and had also provided proper representation to the upper-caste community in investigation committees, in accordance with the principles of natural justice," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in her post in Hindi.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari welcomed the top court's decision and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating conflicts to divert attention from real issues.

"The BJP government creates conflicts in the name of religion, caste and category to divert people's attention from real issues. I welcome the Supreme Court's decision to stay the new UGC regulations," Tiwari told reporters here.