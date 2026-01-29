Explainer: How the new UGC Equity Regulations reshape campus anti-discrimination rules

The regulations give special emphasis to caste-based discrimination, explicitly recognising it as a serious violation of equity and dignity in academic spaces. They define such discrimination in relation to members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, and place a legal obligation on institutions to ensure that students, faculty and staff from these communities are protected from exclusion, humiliation, denial of opportunities or hostile treatment. Supporters of the framework argue that this clarity is necessary because caste remains one of the most persistent and deeply entrenched forms of social disadvantage in India and continues to shape access to education and campus experiences.

Another notable feature is the requirement that equity and grievance redressal bodies include representation from historically disadvantaged groups, as well as women and persons with disabilities. The intention is to ensure that those who assess complaints are not detached from the social realities faced by complainants and that decision-making reflects diverse perspectives. The regulations also encourage institutions to conduct regular sensitisation programmes, workshops and training sessions aimed at fostering inclusive campus cultures and reducing unconscious bias.

For the first time, the UGC has linked compliance with equity norms to concrete regulatory consequences. Institutions that fail to establish mandated bodies, ignore complaints, or violate the spirit of the regulations risk losing access to UGC funding and schemes, facing suspension of academic programmes or, in extreme cases, losing their recognition status. This enforcement architecture marks a sharp departure from the earlier regime, which relied primarily on moral persuasion and had limited deterrent value.

At the same time, the regulations have triggered intense debate and resistance, particularly over the way caste discrimination is defined. Critics argue that by framing caste-based discrimination only in relation to SC, ST and OBC communities, the rules implicitly exclude students and staff from the unreserved or general category from seeking redress under this specific framework, even if they face caste-linked harassment or bias. Opponents contend that this creates an unequal legal standard and undermines the principle that all individuals should have access to protection against discrimination.