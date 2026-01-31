Explain rationale of pilot duty relaxation norms: Delhi HC to DGCA

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday questioned the DGCA on relaxation given to airlines with respect to the implementation of new norms on weekly rest and leaves for pilots.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked the DGCA to explain the “rationale” behind its decision to immediately withdraw the new flight-duty norm, which said, “no leave shall be substituted by weekly rest”.

The bench passed the order while issuing a notice to the DGCA on a plea alleging that the aviation regulator has kept the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules in abeyance following massive disruptions to airline services.

Besides DGCA, the court also sought responses from the central government and Indigo within four weeks, after which the bench will hear the matter.

The court passed the order after the DGCA counsel submitted that it has not granted any relaxation to any airline when it comes to allowing weekly rest to airline pilots.

“Weekly rest is non-negotiable, and it cannot be tampered with. No relaxation has been given to any airline. We have not withdrawn it… Weekly rest remains in operation,” the DGCA counsel told the court.

The counsel added, “Only some relaxation has been given specifically to Indigo regarding night operations. This relaxation is only till February 10.”

The court on Wednesday said the concerns on public safety due to DGCA’s decision to relax FDTL rules can’t be “brushed aside”, as they have a “direct nexus with safety measures”.

The petitioners have claimed that the DGCA does not have the authority to keep the rules in abeyance and, therefore, the rules must come into force.