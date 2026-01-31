History-sheeter impersonates intelligence officer in Delhi, arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Patparganj Industrial Area, in east Delhi, who allegedly impersonated an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer to deceive people.

The accused has been identified as Vimal Bhat alias Sonu, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad, UP. He pretended to be an IPS officer posted in Intelligence Bureau to deceive people. Bhat was also declared a proclaimed offender by a court during trial in a 2017 case belonging to Dwarka South police station, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Vikram Singh said that on Thursday, a police team got a tip-off and reached the spot. Around 3.30 pm, the accused was apprehended.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had been impersonating as an officer of the IB. He used a fake IB identity card and moved around in a vehicle displaying “Police” stickers, a siren, and loud hailer, the DCP said.

Police had earlier recovered a fake IB identity card, a walkie-talkie, siren, loud hailer, and documents bearing false government credentials from his possession.