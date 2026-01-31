MCD gets Rs 500 crore to strengthen sanitation system, curb dust pollution

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has sanctioned a one-time financial assistance of Rs 500 crore for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to strengthen the city’s sanitation system and curb dust-related pollution.

The funds will be utilised for sanitation works and minor road repairs, including pothole filling and patch repairs, to reduce dust generation across the city. She further announced that, in order to ensure long-term strengthening of the sanitation infrastructure, the Delhi government will continue to provide regular annual financial assistance of Rs 300 crore to the MCD in the coming years.

A portion of the Rs 500 crore assistance will be used to clear long-pending dues of agencies engaged in waste management, enabling uninterrupted and efficient sanitation services.

Another portion will be utilised to meet the recurring deficit in garbage collection and transportation, while funds will also be used to remove accumulated waste from areas where contractors are currently not operational. The amount will additionally be spent on minor road repairs and dust-control measures, including filling of potholes and small patch repairs, to address the sources of dust pollution.