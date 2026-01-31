Police nab man on run for murder in Timarpur cafe in Delhi, accused confesses crime

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man was arrested for murdering a man inside a cafe in Welcome area on Friday, after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi’s Timarpur area, an official said. The accused, identified as Mohammad Moin Qureshi, had been on the run since January 23 after shooting 24-year-old Faizan inside King Cafe.

“A day after the incident, Qureshi posted a video on his social media account confessing to the murder. He later deleted the video and went underground. A team was formed to nab him. Subsequently, CCTV confirmed his identification,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

According to an officer, on January 23, around 10 pm, Faizan was shot multiple times inside the cafe in the presence of several customers. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot. An FIR was registered, and probe was initiated.

A Special Cell team received information on January 29 about the presence of the accused in the Trans-Yamuna area, and in order to nab him, the team foiled his attempt to collect money in Timarpur to facilitate his escape from the city. When the accused arrived on a black motorcycle, he was signalled to stop and surrender, said DCP Kaushik.