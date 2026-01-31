Sikh guru row: Holding back files raises suspicion of conspiracy, says Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday claimed the AAP-led Punjab government has held back a file related to details of the FIR registered by state police over alleged derogatory remarks against Sikh gurus. The assembly will not compromise with the honour of Sikh gurus, Gupta said, adding that the truth must come out.

Continued withholding of the related file raises several serious questions, Gupta said. Till date, neither a copy of the FIR has been provided, nor has the complaint been shared, and no official investigation report has been made public, he alleged. “This situation gives rise to suspicion of a conspiracy. Silence and repeated delays witnessed in this matter indicate a deliberate attempt to conceal facts. The links of this case appear to extend directly to the chief minister of Punjab, which further adds to the gravity of the issue,” he said.

The Privileges Committee of the assembly is looking into the alleged incident that took place on January 6 during a discussion commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom anniversary. Atishi, in her reply to the committee, has refuted the charge and demanded an unedited video recording of House proceedings from the day of the incident.

The Speaker asserted that the Delhi Assembly will not treat the matter lightly under any circumstances. “This is not merely an administrative or political issue; it is directly connected to the honour, dignity, and faith associated with the gurus. Any negligence or insensitivity in such a sensitive matter is completely unacceptable,” he said.