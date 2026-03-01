Delhi Police arrests Rajasthan man for killing wife, three daughters

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a man from Rajasthan who was accused of murdering his wife and three daughters in Samaypur Badli area.

The woman and her three minor daughters were killed allegedly with a sharp-edged weapon on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused fled the capital after the incident to evade arrest. Police teams were on alert to nab him. After committing the crime, the accused had switched off his phone, which caused difficulty in tracing his location. He reportedly changed routes multiple times.

The technical and manual intelligence informed police that the accused was present in Rajasthan. Police apprehended him there and brought him to Delhi. The accused is currently in custody and is being interrogated. Investigators are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Police are yet to recover the knife, the alleged murder weapon. The police will also examine his mobile phone call details to determine whom he was in contact with before the incident. Attempts are being made to determine the exact time of the murders and how long the accused remained in the room after committing the crime. One of the key questions is how he managed to kill all four victims without alerting other family members sleeping in an adjacent room.

Police may take the accused to the house where the crime was committed. A reconstruction of the scenario may also be carried out to understand how the murders were executed.

The deceased woman, Anita used to live with her husband and three daughters—five years, four years, and three years. The family originally belonged to Patna in Bihar.