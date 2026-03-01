Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s office in Delhi ransacked, no probe breakthrough yet

NEW DELHI: Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s office in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji was allegedly ransacked by unidentified persons. Rakesh Sengar, executive director of the Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation, said in a statement that a break-in after midnight was reported at their registered office on Saturday.

The office premises in Kalkaji, were found ransacked, with signs of forced entry and disturbance of confidential documents. Police were informed, and probe is underway. Authorities have begun collecting evidence and are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. Initial enquiries were conducted with the complainant, who confirmed that the premises had been breached.

While he couldn’t provide list of stolen property (which will be done after an inventory audit by the foundation), physical evidence of forced entry was documented, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said. An assessment is being conducted to determine whether any items are missing, he said.

This incident recalls the 2017 burglary at Satyarthi’s private residence in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area.