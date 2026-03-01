‘Not ending but beginning’: V-P awards degrees to 1.2L students at DU convocation

NEW DELHI: More than 1.20 lakh students were awarded degrees at the 102nd convocation of the University of Delhi on Saturday. Vice President of India and Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan described the ceremony as

“not an ending but a new beginning” and urged the fresh graduates to uphold values of responsibility, character and service to the nation.

Addressing the gathering at the university’s multipurpose sports complex, Radhakrishnan said universities are defined not merely by their infrastructure but by the character and values they instil in students. He called upon the graduating batch to shoulder their responsibilities towards society and the country, stressing that true education is reflected in humanity, integrity and social commitment rather than certificates alone.

At the ceremony, Radhakrishnan digitally released degree certificates for 1,20,408 students with the click of a button and personally presented medals to 10 meritorious students. A publication titled Book of Highlights was also released on the occasion. Presiding over the event, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh urged students to safeguard national unity and social harmony, remarking, “This country is ours, and we must take care of it.”