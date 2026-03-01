Over 60,000 govt school teachers in Delhi spend Rs 15,000 from own pockets on digital project

NEW DELHI: For nearly seven years, Delhi’s government school teachers have been paying out of their own pockets for a digital reform project that was meant to be funded by the state.

More than 60,000 teachers, including regular and guest staff, were directed by the education department to purchase tablets worth around `15,000 each to record attendance and carry out official work. The promised reimbursement and monthly internet allowance, however, remain largely unpaid.

The tablets were introduced during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party government as part of its much-publicised “education model” and digital governance drive.

Teachers complied with the directive, using their salaries to buy devices for official duties. Yet, despite repeated assurances, the government have failed to clear their dues.

“This is not the first time,” said the teachers. In 2018, the Directorate of Education issued a circular instructing schools to procure tablets for teachers. The circular also stated that `200 per month would be paid to each tablet holder towards internet charges, with the amount subject to revision and budget allocation. In practice, teachers say the allowance was paid only once or twice and then stopped altogether.

The issue was raised three months ago as well with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who reportedly directed the education minister to ensure payment. The minister assured that the matter would be resolved. No action has followed.