AAP delivered no development in states: BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said that the problem with Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP is that the moment they get a little political space, they begin making statements blaming the BJP.

Sachdeva said that Kejriwal’s difficulty is that he had the opportunity to govern Delhi for 11 years and has now been running the government in Punjab for 3.5 years, yet has delivered zero development in both places.

However, instead of addressing this, he seeks to question the one-year-old Delhi government and demands answers from BJP governments in Gujarat and Goa despite being repeatedly rejected there.

The Delhi BJP Chief had earlier said that its shocking to see how the former CM, who is known as a political chameleon, had vanished from Delhi after last year’s defeat and has again become active after getting a reprieve from court.