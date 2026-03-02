CBSE postpones Class X, XII exams in Gulf over West Asia tensions

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled for March 2 in the Middle East region, amid the Iran-Israel conflict.

In an official release, the CBSE said, “Students and schools are informed that due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided that examinations scheduled for Class X and XII for March 2 are postponed.”

They further said in their release that the Board will review the situation on March 3 and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards.

Additionally, the CBSE has advised all students to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully.