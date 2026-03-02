Coordinate, integrate, optimise to move smoothly

The entry point to a city is the gateway to creating a perception about the city’s makeup. Delhi is unfortunate in this matter. While the medieval and colonial rulers built appropriate gates to the fort cities, the same has not happened in 21st century Delhi.

While the walled city from the Mughal era is replete with structures like the Delhi Gate, Kashmere Gate, Mori Gate, Lahori Gate and Turkman Gate, the British also built the War Memorial (India Gate) hexagon at the outskirts of their regal city.

The capital city of medieval era could only be accessed by road. During the British rule, the railways and airway were introduced. The British also built imposing structures like Delhi Junction (Old Delhi) and the New Delhi stations.

The unplanned expansion of the city in the 21st century has, however, stolen from it the grandeur of the entry point. With the city now expanding into three states (the National Capital Region), there are multiple entry points. The railway stations too have now become part of densely populated localities.The airport, although still in the outskirts of the city, has all of its roads choc-o-bloc full. Thus there is no smooth entry to the capital city.

This situation was best illustrated in the observations at the meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Maintenance (CAQM). The commission flagged congestion at MCD toll plazas as a significant concern, stressing the need for urgent rollout of barrier-free tolling systems to curb vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR.