Delhi women to get unified mobility cards from today

NEW DELHI: On the lines of ‘One Nation, One Card’ initiative, the Delhi government has decided to launch the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for women residents of the Capital on Monday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the card will enable women to travel free of cost on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

It will also enable paid access to the Metro, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and other public transport services using a single smart card. According to the CM, this initiative marks an important step towards making public transport more accessible.

Three types of NCMC cards will be issued under the scheme. The Pink Card will be for eligible women residents of Delhi, Blue Card for general commuters, and Orange Card for monthly pass users. The Pink and Blue Cards will be launched first, followed by Orange Card.

The DTC has authorised Hindon Mercantile Limited (MufinPay) and Airtel Payments Bank Limited for issuing the cards. These cards will be integrated with the existing Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS). The Pink Card will be provided completely free of cost to eligible women.

Approximately 50 centres will be established for card issuance, including District Magistrate and Sub-Divisional Magistrate offices, along with select DTC centres. The card will be issued on the basis of minimal documentation. Each Pink Card will be linked to the beneficiary’s mobile number and Aadhaar. Authentication through Aadhaar will verify age (above 5 years), gender, and residency (based on PIN code).

The Pink Card will function as a touch-free and secure smart card. It will maintain an accurate digital record of every journey, reduce cash transactions, and ensure greater transparency in revenue accounting. Travel data will assist in route planning and optimising bus deployment. The Pink Card will replace the existing pink paper tickets.