Lucknow’s Stitch Finds a Delhi Home

At Dhan Mill, where red-brick warehouses have steadily turned into a hub for independent design, Suhani Gurnani has opened the doors to her newest store – a space that feels less like a retail outpost and more like a quiet argument for slowing down.

The Delhi address is not accidental. Over the past few years, Dhan Mill has become shorthand for a certain kind of urban browsing – unhurried, design-conscious, and receptive to small labels with clear points of view. For Gurnani, whose work centres on handcrafted Lucknowi chikankari, the neighbourhood’s emphasis on independent voices offers an apt setting to deepen a conversation she has been building for years: between heritage embroidery and the contemporary woman who wears it.

Since its inception, the label has leaned on the depth and discipline of authentic chikankari. The hand embroidery from Lucknow — often romanticised, frequently replicated — demands patience and technical precision. Yet in the rush of multi-brand retail and online scroll culture, nuance can get flattened. The new store attempts to restore some of that lost texture.

Step inside and the space resists clutter. Warm tones echo the sandstone softness associated with Lucknow’s architectural past; detailing is restrained rather than ornamental. The layout leaves breathing room between garments, allowing the embroidery to be read almost like text — stitch by stitch. There is an evident attempt to channel Lucknowi nazaakat without slipping into nostalgia. The aesthetic is modern, but its restraint carries the discipline of craft.

What distinguishes the store is not scale but focus. Instead of overwhelming racks, the edit foregrounds technique. Traditional silhouettes sit alongside contemporary cuts; classic white-on-white pieces share space with modern-wear designs and sharper statement garments. The juxtaposition quietly charts the brand’s evolution – from foundational chikankari to newer interpretations that respond to shifting wardrobes.