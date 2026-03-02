Lucknow’s Stitch Finds a Delhi Home

At Dhan Mill, where red-brick warehouses have steadily turned into a hub for independent design, Suhani Gurnani has opened the doors to her newest store – a space that feels less like a retail outpost and more like a quiet argument for slowing down.
The Delhi address is not accidental. Over the past few years, Dhan Mill has become shorthand for a certain kind of urban browsing – unhurried, design-conscious, and receptive to small labels with clear points of view. For Gurnani, whose work centres on handcrafted Lucknowi chikankari, the neighbourhood’s emphasis on independent voices offers an apt setting to deepen a conversation she has been building for years: between heritage embroidery and the contemporary woman who wears it.
Since its inception, the label has leaned on the depth and discipline of authentic chikankari. The hand embroidery from Lucknow — often romanticised, frequently replicated — demands patience and technical precision. Yet in the rush of multi-brand retail and online scroll culture, nuance can get flattened. The new store attempts to restore some of that lost texture.
Step inside and the space resists clutter. Warm tones echo the sandstone softness associated with Lucknow’s architectural past; detailing is restrained rather than ornamental. The layout leaves breathing room between garments, allowing the embroidery to be read almost like text — stitch by stitch. There is an evident attempt to channel Lucknowi nazaakat without slipping into nostalgia. The aesthetic is modern, but its restraint carries the discipline of craft.
What distinguishes the store is not scale but focus. Instead of overwhelming racks, the edit foregrounds technique. Traditional silhouettes sit alongside contemporary cuts; classic white-on-white pieces share space with modern-wear designs and sharper statement garments. The juxtaposition quietly charts the brand’s evolution – from foundational chikankari to newer interpretations that respond to shifting wardrobes.
Importantly, the store is structured around engagement rather than transaction. Customers are encouraged to touch, to ask questions, to linger. In an era of quick checkouts and algorithmic suggestions, that invitation feels almost radical. Understanding chikankari involves more than admiring floral motifs; it requires recognising the labour behind shadow work, bakhiya, phanda and murri stitches. The physical space makes room for those conversations.
Gurnani’s expansion comes at a moment when craft-led labels across India are negotiating growth without dilution. The brand’s trajectory suggests a careful calibration. While there is ambition to take handcrafted chikankari across India and eventually beyond, the current emphasis appears to be on culturally aware markets that value story-driven design. The Dhan Mill store signals not rapid scale but considered presence.
There is also a subtle reframing at play. Chikankari has long been slotted into occasionwear or summer staples. Here, it is positioned as a living vocabulary – capable of moving from daywear to statement dressing without shedding its integrity. The garments retain delicacy but resist fragility; they are made to be worn, not archived.
In many ways, the store reflects where the label stands today. It carries what Gurnani refers to as her “Ibtida” – the beginnings rooted in authentic craft — while articulating the visual language she has developed over time: precise, refined, attentive to the stories of women who inhabit these clothes. The through-line remains Lucknow, but the audience is unmistakably contemporary.
Retail openings often announce themselves with spectacle. This one chooses quiet confidence. At Dhan Mill, amid Delhi’s expanding design landscape, Suhani Gurnani’s new address suggests that growth need not be loud to be significant. Sometimes, it is enough to create a room where a centuries-old stitch can be seen — and felt — anew.