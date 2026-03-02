Power Protest & Punishment

The protests began quietly on campuses, but not for long. In Delhi University, students gathered to question decisions taken without taking them into consideration.

Within days, the administration imposed a ban on protests, arguing that demonstrations would disturb campus order. For students, the ban felt like a message: disagreement was no longer welcome.

At the same time, tension was rising in Jawaharlal Nehru University. The suspension of office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union triggered fresh anger. What followed were sit-ins, overnight encampments, and repeated calls for the administration to withdraw punitive action. Tents appeared outside academic blocks, and students turned public spaces into places of discussion and resistance.

Each attempt to silence the protests only led to new ones. The cycle repeated itself – protest, punishment, and protest again.

Here we stand

The current atmosphere did not emerge overnight. Since the FTII strike in 2015, there has been a steady accumulation of conflicts and protests across Indian campuses. The protest by Dalit students at Hyderabad Central University and the death by suicide of Rohith Vemula in January 2016 exposed how caste and institutional power intersect.

The arrest of students in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on sedition charges in February 2016 marked a dramatic escalation. The forced entry by Delhi Police into Jamia Millia Islamia during protests forms part of a continuing pattern. Each episode has tightened the boundaries of permissible speech.

Former student leaders argue that what is underway is not depoliticisation but destruction. Dhananjay, the first and former Dalit president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) 2023-24, puts it bluntly, “The effort is not to depoliticise; the effort is to destroy. That is why dissent is being criminalised. Why else would the JNU Vice-Chancellor and the Delhi Police arrest students for protesting against the VC’s alleged casteist remarks about Dalits?