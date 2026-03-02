President to launch free LPG cylinder scheme in Delhi

NEW DELHI: As approved by the cabinet, the Delhi government will roll out a scheme to provide two free LPG cylinders annually to all ration card-holding families in Delhi on the occasions of Holi and Diwali.

The government informed that President Droupadi Murmu will formally launch the scheme on Monday.

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the benefit will be provided through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). An amount equivalent to the prevailing price of one LPG cylinder will be credited to the

Aadhaar-linked bank account of the head of the family in whose name the ration card has been issued.

The scheme is expected to cover approximately 1.55 million ration card-holding families. The CM had on February 4 announced that all ration card–holding families in Delhi will be provided financial assistance equivalent to the cost of two LPG cylinders per year.