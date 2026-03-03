AAP raises concerns over cattle welfare in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Raising serious concerns over cow welfare in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that cows are dying after consuming polythene waste, while people are falling ill from drinking contaminated milk obtained from these sick animals.

The party said that 43 cows were recently rescued from an illegal cattle racket operating under a drain in Chirag Delhi. Volunteers who exposed the operation were honoured on stage by AAP’s Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Bharadwaj said cows, revered in scriptures, are today in a miserable condition across areas such as Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Kotla and Malviya Nagar, where they are often seen feeding on garbage. He alleged that this is not due to neglect alone but the result of an organised network exploiting the animals.

Describing the alleged modus operandi, he said cows are herded to a drain every morning for milking, then released onto the streets where they consume garbage throughout the day, before being taken back again in the evening. Referring to a case discussed in a Delhi Assembly committee, Bharadwaj claimed major discrepancies in gaushala records. He said that while 5,000 cows were listed on paper, only 2,700 were found, with several reported as dead without any evidence.