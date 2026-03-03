JNU student leaders come out of jail amid cheers

NEW DELHI: Fourteen students, including three office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), were released from Tihar Jail late Sunday night after a court granted them bail in connection with the February 26 “Long March” protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Student organisations described the development as an important victory for the ongoing campus movement.

Those released included JNUSU President Aditi, Vice President Gopika, Joint Secretary Danish, former President Nitesh Kumar, AISA All India President Neha, and other student activists. On February 26, the students’ union organised a march across the campus to protest what they termed arbitrary and discriminatory policies of the university administration.

Student groups said the protest was driven by long-pending grievances, including alleged caste-based remarks, rustication of student leaders, and demands for equality and social justice. The situation escalated during the march despite the presence of police and the Rapid Action Force, leading to the arrest of 14 students. Protesters alleged that excessive force was used to suppress the demonstration.