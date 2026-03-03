Landscaping for holiday homes: Learning from designing gardens for second homes

Self-owned weekend retreats and second homes are trending these days. The biggest learning is simple: a holiday home garden must survive long periods without attention. People want their space to look like a boutique resort, but resorts have full-time staff constantly watering, trimming, and nurturing plants. A private holiday home does not.

Over time, designing gardens across India has revealed a few essentials.

Who will water the garden?

This is the first and most important question. Even the toughest plants need consistent watering when newly planted. Most homeowners visit only on weekends or a few times a month, so the garden must either have an automatic irrigation system or a reliable caretaker. Without this, plant selection becomes extremely limited. Once irrigation is arranged, the garden immediately becomes easier to maintain and more successful in the long run. We also get automated drip systems for watering in the market. You need to occasionally check for blockage.