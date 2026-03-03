Landscaping for holiday homes: Learning from designing gardens for second homes
Self-owned weekend retreats and second homes are trending these days. The biggest learning is simple: a holiday home garden must survive long periods without attention. People want their space to look like a boutique resort, but resorts have full-time staff constantly watering, trimming, and nurturing plants. A private holiday home does not.
Over time, designing gardens across India has revealed a few essentials.
Who will water the garden?
This is the first and most important question. Even the toughest plants need consistent watering when newly planted. Most homeowners visit only on weekends or a few times a month, so the garden must either have an automatic irrigation system or a reliable caretaker. Without this, plant selection becomes extremely limited. Once irrigation is arranged, the garden immediately becomes easier to maintain and more successful in the long run. We also get automated drip systems for watering in the market. You need to occasionally check for blockage.
Choose plants that are not delicate
Holiday homes should never rely on fragile species. The harsh salt-laden breeze, strong sun, and intermittent care require plants that are drought-tolerant, heat resistant, and forgiving. Delicate, exotic species that need misting, shade control or daily watering rarely survive. The plants must be able to “hold their ground” when no one is around for days.
Plan for who will care in your absence
Regular maintenance like trimming, cleaning fallen leaves, and checking irrigation lines is unavoidable. A local gardener visiting once or twice a week is usually enough if the right plants have been chosen. The garden must be self-sustaining, so the layout, plant palettes, and soil preparation must be designed to minimise maintenance. Avoid lawns unless absolutely necessary; groundcovers and hardy shrubs perform far better.
A resort feel, but without staff?
Most homeowners imagine their holiday home with the same fresh, lush look as a resort. But hotels have teams who water, prune, and replace plants constantly. To achieve a high-end look without continuous supervision, the design must depend on hardy structure: shrubs, textured foliage, native species, and low-maintenance trees. Colour comes from seasonal shrubs that do not require daily care.
Reliable shrubberies
Shrubs form the backbone of a holiday home garden. Some dependable choices include Tecoma (yellow bells), Hibiscus varieties, Bougainvillea (extremely hardy in coastal areas), Euphorbia milii, Ixora, Oleander (kaner).
These shrubs withstand heat, humidity, and salt spray while providing continuous colour and structure.
Trees that perform well
The right trees add shade, elegance and height without being demanding. In coastal climate, Palms (foxtail, bottle palm, royal palm), Plumeria/Frangipani, Champa varieties, Neem, Kadamba, Ficus benjamina (with controlled pruning) perform well. They create the tropical, breezy feel that holiday homes aspire to.
Understorey plants for texture
Beneath trees and shrubs, understorey plants add lushness without increasing workload. Philodendrons (Xanadu, Selloum), Song of India (Dracaena reflexa), Aglaonema, Asparagus fern, Bromeliads, Rhoeo (Moses-in-the-cradle), Lantana groundcovers are plants that fill gaps, soften edges and thrive even during periods of low care.
A beautiful holiday home garden is not built on rare or delicate plants, but on smart selection, hardy species, and systems that work even when the homeowners are away.