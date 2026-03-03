Man chopped, thrown in Yamuna

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old man, identified as Anroop Gupta, was killed; his body was chopped, and the remains were disposed of in the Yamuna near Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim was fond of wearing gold rings and bracelets and was living separately from his family, which lured the accused to hatch the conspiracy of his murder, said police.

Four individuals, including a woman, were arrested who have been identified as Happy, alias Suraj (29); Bhupender (27); Balram (28), all residents of Haryana; and Rakhi (21), a resident of UP.

The key conspirator, Happy, had befriended the victim before planning the murder. The investigation began after a missing report was lodged on February 23 at Dwarka North police station, where the complainant informed them that his brother Gupta, a resident of Dwarka Sector-14 who runs a canteen at Chhattisgarh Sadan at Dwarka Sector-13, had been missing since February 18, and his car was also not traceable.

The details of the car were obtained from NHAI authorities, and it was found that the vehicle was last seen on the intervening night of February 19 and 20 at Yamuna Motorway.

CCTV footage on toll plazas revealed that the car went towards Vrindavan and returned towards Noida within a few hours. CCTV footage of Chattisgarh Sadan was also checked, and it transpired that on February 18, Gupta booked a bike for travel, leaving his car at Chattisgarh Sadan, DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.