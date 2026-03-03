No extension of property tax scheme beyond March 31, says MCD mayor

NEW DELHI: Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday urged residents to clear their pending property tax dues under the SUNIYO scheme before the extended deadline of March 31, 2026, calling it a “golden opportunity” for taxpayers.

He appealed to all eligible property owners and occupiers to take advantage of the amnesty scheme—SUMPATTIKAR NIPTAAN YOJANA (SUNIYO)—which allows them to settle outstanding dues without paying penalties or interest. He also clarified that the scheme will not be extended beyond the deadline.

Highlighting relief measures, the Mayor said that the late fee has been kept unchanged at 5%, similar to the rate applicable during February 2026. The scheme has seen strong public participation so far.

According to official data, 1,87,425 taxpayers have already availed its benefits, contributing a total of `1089.97 crore in property tax collections as of March 1, 2026. Of this, `211.44 crore has been collected from 1,34,666 residential properties, while `878.52 crore has come from 52,759 non-residential properties.

Under the scheme, taxpayers can get a complete waiver of past dues, interest and penalties prior to FY 2020-21, provided they pay the principal tax amount for the current year (2025-26) and the previous five financial years. Notably, 1,02,201 first-time taxpayers have joined the tax net under SUNIYO, contributing `395.96 crore. Overall, total tax collection this year has reached `2893.86 crore from 12,78,445 taxpayers—marking a 49.37% increase in revenue and a 21% rise in the taxpayer base compared to last year.

