The art of arrival: How Delhi’s new galleries are redefining art spaces

Every year, Delhi’s art scene comes alive with the India Art Fair, new exhibitions, and gallery openings, the city turns into a network of viewing, gathering, and exchange. But the question is no longer only about what is being shown, but where and how. What does it mean to hold space for art works that speak volumes — to its viewers as much as to its artists?

Among the newly opened galleries is Gallery XXL on a busy south Delhi colony. Established by the same founders as St+art India Foundation, Arjun Bahl, the late Hanif Kureshi, Giulia Ambrogi, and Thanish Thomas is well known for its public art interventions and projects across India. Gallery XXL is part of the emerging Defence Colony art district, which includes 12 other galleries. The location was chosen for its growing art ecosystem and its proximity to the Lodhi Art District. “We wanted to be part of the art district,” says Sarah Malik, curator at the gallery. “Like Mumbai’s Art Night Thursdays, we’re now working towards Art Night Fridays in Delhi.”

In the same locality, gallery Latitude 28 has opened its second viewing space — inside a red-brick building distinct on the street, an extension of gallerist Bhavana Kakkar’s long-running gallery, whose flagship remains in Lado Sarai.