Winners announced at IIMCAA Awards

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) announced the winners of the 10th IIMCAA Awards at the inaugural session of its 14th annual Connections Meet in Delhi, celebrating excellence in journalism, advertising, public relations and public service.

Soumya Pillai was named Journalist of the Year in the Jury Awards category. Other winners included Laxmi Devi Aere (Agriculture Reporter), Safeena Wani (Print Reporting), Medha Yadav (Broadcast Reporting), Mohammad Asad (Producer), Saurav Kumar Borah (Print Reporting), Alpesh Arvind Karkare (Broadcast Reporting), Tanzil Asif (Independent Journalist–Digital Video), Hasleen Kaur (Ad Person) and Panchanan Mishra (PR Person of the Year). Special Mentions were awarded to Gargy Satapathy, Nantha Kishore G K and Garima Singh. Cash prizes ranged from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Actor Chandan Roy and journalist Abhinav Pandey were honoured as Alumni of the Year. Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Milan Vohra, Lipika Sud, Pradeep Kumar Mallik, Dr Sangita Thakur and Mitali Mohanty Ghosh.