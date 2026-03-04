204 arrested under ‘Operation Aaghat 4.0’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Holi, Delhi Police have nabbed 204 individuals and apprehended 973 for preventive provisions under ‘Operation Aaghat 4.0’, which was launched across south and southeast districts.

Four proclaimed offenders and 29 bad characters were also arrested as part of the operation, police said on Tuesday.

The operation reflected a firm, proactive, pre-emptive and preventive policing strategy aimed at neutralising criminal elements, deterring nuisance, and ensuring that the festival is celebrated in a peaceful, safe, dignified and harmonious atmosphere.

Operation AAGHAT 4.0 was a large-scale, intelligence-led, synchronised enforcement drive against habitual offenders, bootleggers, drug peddlers, property offenders, and bad character elements, said the officials. The police said that the objective was to strike before disruption occurs rather than respond after an incident.

More than 350 police personnel, including police station staff, special staff, and other district units, were deployed in synchronised operations across both districts.

Simultaneous action was conducted at identified hotspots, ensuring coordinated and comprehensive enforcement, Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range) Sanjay Kumar Jain said.

“A total of 2,641 people were rounded up or apprehended during area checks and verification drives; 204 accused were arrested under BNS, the Arms Act, the NDPS Act, the Delhi Excise Act, and the Public Gambling Act; 973 people were apprehended under preventive provisions; four proclaimed offenders were arrested; 29 bad characters were arrested; 63 Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act challans were done with the recovery of Rs 11,500 as a fine; and 273 vehicles were deposited under 66 DP Act,” Jain mentioned.