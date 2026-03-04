300km drainage network revamp in Delhi on cards

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government plans to remodel 300 kilometres of drainage network in the next financial year, under the first phase of the new Drainage Master Plan, officials said on Tuesday.

Designed to meet the city’s drainage requirements over the next 30 years, the Public Works Department (PWD) unveiled the much-awaited drainage master plan for Delhi in September last year.

“In a recently held budget-related meeting, it was decided that 300 km of drainage system revamp work will be carried out this year, for which budget requirements will be sent to the government,” a government official said.

The plan suggests implementation in five years across the city in two phases, aiming to reduce waterlogging episodes by 50 per cent in the next three years and flood-related accidents by 30 per cent in the next five years, at the estimated cost of `57,362 crore. PWD has already sanctioned a few drainage remodelling projects in waterlogging hotspots. According to officials, these works will be carried out as per the suggestion in the master plan.

“Tenders have been floated for the Azadpur project, Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Nangloi and Khanjawala areas. The focus is on planned drain remodelling across connected stretches so that long-standing infrastructure gaps are resolved in a systematic manner,” the official added.