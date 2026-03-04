AAP seeks Rs 1 crore aid for deceased sanitation worker

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Ankush Narang, on Monday visited the family of Sandeep, a sanitation worker who died of a heart attack while on duty in Karam Pura’s Ward 89, and expressed solidarity with them.

Calling the death deeply distressing, he demanded that the BJP government provide Rs 1 crore compensation and a permanent job for a family member.

On Tuesday, he met the Deputy Commissioner along with members of the civic body’s core committee and submitted a memorandum.

“The AAP strongly demands that Rs 1 crore compensation and for one family member be provided to the family of the deceased employee at the earliest,” he said.

Narang said the worker had been regularised two months ago but had not received his revised posting or salary. “The incident is extremely tragic and concerning,” he said, demanding a fair and time-bound probe into the entire matter and strict action against officials found guilty. He added that sanitation workers are the backbone of the city and their dignity and safety must be protected.