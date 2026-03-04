Airline fined Rs 1 crore for cancellations

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has directed Akasa Air to pay Rs 1.08 crore to a city-based travel agency for cancelling 640 seats booked for travel between Delhi and Goa during the peak Christmas and New Year season of 2023–24.

The court held that loss of expected profits was recoverable where the performance of a contract was “wrongfully prevented”.

The court ordered SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd, which operates as Akasa Air, to pay the amount to ABS Tour & Travels. The agency contended that once Passenger Name Records (PNRs) were generated, a binding contract had come into existence. It argued that the abrupt cancellation deprived it of the opportunity to sell tickets during the festive season, when airfares typically surge.

The lawsuit was filed after the cancellation of eight group PNRs comprising 640 seats booked in April 2023 for travel between December 23, 2023 and January 13, 2024. The bookings covered flights from Delhi to Goa and return during the high-demand Christmas and New Year period.

According to the travel agency, it had paid 25 per cent of the total booking amount—`4,82,280—through the airline’s agent portal, following which the PNRs were generated. However, on May 29, 2023, the airline cancelled all eight PNRs. The advance amount was subsequently refunded in August 2023.