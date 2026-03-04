Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to IPS officer

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has denied anticipatory bail to a senior Mizoram cadre IPS officer accused of conducting unauthorised raids in city, illegally detaining several persons and extorting money from a foreign national.

Special Judge Manu Goel Kharb dismissed the pre-arrest bail plea of Shankar Chaudhary in connection with alleged police operations carried out between November 21 and 29, 2023, when he was posted as Superintendent of Police (Narcotics), Mizoram, and was supervising raids conducted by the Mizoram Police in Delhi.

The order, passed on February 28 after considering a vigilance inquiry initiated at the behest of the Ministry of Home Affairs, said, “This is not a fit case for grant of anticipatory bail to the applicant.”

The judge observed that the alleged offences “undermine the integrity of the justice system, erode public trust, and tarnish the image of the police as a whole.”

It said an IPS officer is expected to maintain integrity and discipline, “but the accused failed to maintain transparency and accountability.”