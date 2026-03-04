Delhi's Gole Market quarters declared unsafe, residents asked to vacate by March 7

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday declared the Palika Dham complex (Type I quarters) at Gole Market in central Delhi structurally unsafe and asked residents to vacate it.

In a public notice issued by the council’s Housing Department, the authority said the complex was in a dilapidated condition and unsafe for habitation.

“The NDMC places the highest priority on the safety and welfare of its employees. After a detailed structural assessment, the Palika Dham flats, which are more than 50 years old and have outlived their lifespan, were declared unsafe for habitation,” an NDMC official said.

The official added that the civic body has taken steps to ensure affected residents are offered new, suitable and more spacious alternative accommodations.

The urban body said that it has asked the residents to fully vacate the complex by March 7.