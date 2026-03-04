Delhi's Gole Market quarters declared unsafe, residents asked to vacate by March 7

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday declared the Palika Dham complex (Type I quarters) at Gole Market in central Delhi structurally unsafe and asked residents to vacate it.
In a public notice issued by the council’s Housing Department, the authority said the complex was in a dilapidated condition and unsafe for habitation.
“The NDMC places the highest priority on the safety and welfare of its employees. After a detailed structural assessment, the Palika Dham flats, which are more than 50 years old and have outlived their lifespan, were declared unsafe for habitation,” an NDMC official said.
The official added that the civic body has taken steps to ensure affected residents are offered new, suitable and more spacious alternative accommodations.
The urban body said that it has asked the residents to fully vacate the complex by March 7.
Families of the present and retired government employees reside in the housing complex, which acknowledges that its structural weakness can cause accidents. Pointing to a broken window in her flat from the road, an employee with the NDMC’s health department said, “The authorities are asking us to vacate the complex for a valid reason. What if an accident occurs? Who will be responsible?”
She said that a month ago, her sister-in-law suffered injuries to her back after plaster from a ceiling at her apartment fell on her, even though living in central Delhi brings its own benefits. “Moving and shifting the children to other schools will be a hassle, but it is better than living with a daily risk,” she said.
She added that the water tanks on the terraces are so old that they cause seepage and weaken the strength of ceilings. The NDMC advisory said the order to vacate was issued to prevent any untoward incident. In July last year, the NDMC had declared the buildings unsafe. Officials said that even in September 2025, the council had given a notice to vacate the premises.
“There are at least 149 residential quarters, most of which have been vacated. Although, around 40 families are still living there,” an NDMC official said.