Kejriwal to appear before panel in 'Phansi Ghar' matter

NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal, National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Delhi Chief Minister, will appear before the Delhi Assembly’s Privileges Committee on March 6 in connection with the ‘Phansi Ghar’ matter within the Assembly premises, choosing to personally respond to the summons rather than allow the issue to be politicised.
In a letter written on Tuesday, the former Delhi CM informed the Committee that he would present himself at 3 PM after Holi to answer its questions, while firmly asserting that his legal remedies, objections and claims remain reserved. He has also demanded that the entire proceedings be broadcast live, underscoring his insistence on transparency.
Sharing a copy of the letter addressed to the Privileges Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on X, Kejriwal stated, “Delhi is grappling with pollution, roads are broken, there are heaps of garbage everywhere, hospitals are facing a shortage of medicines, and the Delhi Assembly has called me to answer questions on a ‘phansi ghar’.”
He added, “I have written to the Privileges Committee informing them that, as per their summons, I will be present on March 6.”
Writing formally to the Committee, Kejriwal stated that he had received the summons issued on February 18, 2026, under Rules 172 and 220 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He further stated that, in compliance with the notice, he would personally appear before the Privileges Committee at the designated place on March 6, 2026 at 3 pm.
Kejriwal clarified that his appearance before the Committee would be without prejudice to his legal and constitutional rights. “My appearance is without prejudice to my legal and constitutional rights, remedies, objections and contentions, all of which are expressly reserved. In the interest of transparency and public accountability, I request that the proceedings of the Committee in the present matter be live-streamed,” he wrote
‘Delhi is grappling with pollution, broken roads’
