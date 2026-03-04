Matrimonial dispute, property row drive man to shoot wife dead in Delhi, arrested

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 32-year-old wife over a matrimonial and a plot-related dispute in Haryana’s Faridabad area. A matrimonial dispute had been going on for a long time between the couple, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Faridabad Police, the DLF Crime Branch arrested the accused, identified as Dilip Yadav, on Monday for killing his wife on February 20 in Shiv Enclave Part 1, under the jurisdiction of the Palla police station. The wife was reportedly shot dead.

The complainant, Vikram Singh, a resident of Shiv Enclave Part-2, stated that his daughter Sangeeta had entered into a love marriage with Yadav. Following the marriage, a domestic dispute arose between the couple.

The accused used to physically assault her, leading them to file for divorce and assault charges against Yadav in Saket Court. The woman had been living separately from Yadav, police said.

Driven by this animosity, the accused shot her dead, the father of the victim said in the complaint. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Palla police station, and the investigation was handed over to the DLF Crime Branch.