‘Now get clicked with tulips in city’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated the New Delhi Municipal Council’s four-day Flower Festival at Central Park in Connaught Place.

The festival features a vibrant display of seasonal blooms, especially tulips, along with landscaped exhibits and floral-themed installations aimed at promoting urban gardening and environmental awareness.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Council Member Anil Valmiki and Secretary Rahul Singh. Addressing the gathering, the CM congratulated NDMC officials for enhancing green and positive image.

“People used to go to Kashmir to get their pictures clicked with tulip flowers; now they don’t need to go there—central Delhi has ample tulips,” she said.

She added that during major events such as the G20 and the recent AI India Impact Summit, NDMC played a commendable role in maintaining cleanliness and planting thousands of tulips. Calling NDMC a model civic body for creating green spaces, the CM urged other agencies to replicate its efforts. The festival will continue till March 4 and remains open to the public.