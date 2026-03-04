Rider crashes into car door, run over by bus in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man died on Tuesday morning after he was allegedly run over by a DTC bus near Uttam Nagar West Metro Station, police said.

According to police, a car had stopped near the spot as one of its passengers was feeling unwell and wanted to use a washroom. When the passenger opened the rear right-side door, a scooter rider crashed into it and fell onto the road. Meanwhile, a Delhi Transport Corporation bus approaching from behind ran over him.

“A PCR call was received regarding a fatal accident near the metro station. The scooter rider, identified as Daksh, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS. Police are examining CCTV footage.